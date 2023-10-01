Mira-Bhayandar: 14,447 Citizens Take Part In MBMC's Mega Cleanliness Drive

In a positive response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for "one hour of shramdaan for swachhata" (voluntary labor for cleanliness), approximately 14,447 citizens actively took part in a massive cleanliness drive in the twin-city on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti, commemorating Mahatma Gandhi's 154th birth anniversary. This initiative, conducted between 10 to 11 am on Sunday, was led by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) administrator, Sanjay Katkar.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from 14,447 citizens, including volunteers from 31 Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), students, and members from various private establishments. The sanitation department of the MBMC identified 100 locations, including dark spots, creek banks, beaches, forts, and historical sites in the twin-city for the cleanup.

Television actress Deepika Singh, Marathi film stars Priya Marathe and Shantanu Moghe, who have been appointed as brand ambassadors by the civic administration, actively participated in the cleanliness drive. Noted environmentalist Dhiraj Parab led a team of volunteers in clearing garbage and waste from lush mangrove areas. Parab emphasized the crucial role of mangroves in combating climate change and acting as natural buffers during disasters like tsunamis and cyclones. He stressed that cleanliness efforts should be ongoing, and mangroves should be protected and conserved throughout the year.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ravi Pawar reported that more than 20 tonnes of garbage were collected during the hour-long drive and promptly transported to the waste management plant for proper disposal. Katkar expressed his gratitude to the participants for their voluntary support and affirmed the civic administration's commitment to maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in the twin-city.

