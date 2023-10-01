Photos: CM Shinde, DCM Fadnavis Take Part In Cleanliness Drives In Mumbai City

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 01, 2023
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Sunday participated in cleanliness drive at Girgaon Chowpatty.
CM Shinde was joined by state governor Ramesh Bais during the drive.
State minister Deepak Kesarkar, as well as BMC chief IS Chahal participated in the event.
The campaign was held as a part of PM Modi's call for 'one hour of shramdaan (voluntary labour) for swachhata' on October 1 as a 'Swachhanjali' (tribute through cleanliness) to Mahatma Gandhi.
The Chief Minister of Maharashtra was spotted collecting litter and tidying up the renowned beach in the city.
Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis also participated in cleanliness drive at Sewri fort in Mumbai.
Fadnavis stated that the Maharashtra govt has allocated 3% of DPDC funds for fort restoration, repair, maintenance, and cleanliness on a year-round basis.
Enthusiastic citizens and NGOs also participated in cleanliness drive at Girgaon beach as well as Sewri fort.
