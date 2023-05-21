Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation participates in G20 beach clean-up at Uttan

MBMC beach clean-up at Uttan | FPJ

To create raise awareness about the growing problem of coastal and marine pollution and promote robust community engagement in tackling environmental issues, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) led by Commissioner- Dilip Dhole launched a mega beach-clean up drive at the shores of Uttan near Bhayandar ahead of the G20 summit on Sunday.

The G20’s third Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) meeting commenced in Mumbai with an aim at sensitising citizens on the role of community participation in tackling the challenges of climate change. While the ECSWG meeting will continue till 23, May, the Uttan beach was listed as one of the venues for the mega clean-up event under India’s G20 Presidency.

State-of-the-art ‘Bob Cat’ sand cleaning machine recently procured by the MBMC were put to use in the clean-up drive. Deeksha Dadiich from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change who donned the role of a nodal officer expressed satisfaction over the successful implementation of the drive.

Beach clean-up to benefit ocean ecosystem

“The point of beach clean-up is more than creating a beautiful sandy shoreline. Removing litter from the shoreline is of benefit to the ocean ecosystem and as dutiful citizens, it is important to maintain our natural environments”. said Dhole.

Apart from officials and personnel from MBMC’s sanitation department, several social organisations, volunteers and students who actively participated in the drive were given appreciation certificates by the civic administration. The twin city is blessed with a coastline of around seven kilometres along the Arabian Sea including the Bhatte-Bunder and Pali beaches in Uttan which has become a tourist destination.

