Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Traffic Department Records 38% Rise In Fines This Year; Collection Jumps From ₹3.49 Crore To ₹5.49 Crore

Mira-Bhayandar: Besides their main purpose of acting as deterrents to motorists who tend to flout rules, personnel attached to the traffic police department (Kashimira unit) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have also set the cash registers ringing for the state exchequer.

This is evident of the fact that the traffic department has registered a whopping 82,673 cases under the relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act (MVA) against erring motorists for various traffic-related violations and have issued challans having a collective value amounting more than ₹5.49 crore till December 20, this year. The amount was limited to just ₹3.99 crore during the corresponding period in 2022, signifying a rise of more than 38 per cent (₹1.50 crore).

Traffic police cracks down on violators

Apart from the manual penalty, around 800 e-challans have been generated either by automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras or by traffic police personnel watching camera footage at the command and control centre (CCC) which is operational in Bhayandar since April, this year. While the highest and lowest number of cases were registered in January (7,644 cases) and July (4,519 cases) respectively, a cursory glance at the statistics reveal that an average of 232 motorists were being caught every day for violating traffic rules in the twin-city.

List of violations as cited by MBVV Traffic police

Driving without seat-belts tops the list followed by helmet-less riding and vehicles sans side mirrors. Other cases include- signal jumping, using mobile phones while riding/driving, drunken driving, triple seat riding, illegal parking, installing fancy number plates and ferrying passengers’ sans taxi permits. “Apart from our regular vigil duty, we have been conducting special drives and awareness campaigns to instil traffic sense in the minds of motorists. Snarls due to the ongoing metro and other developmental works have added more work to the existing load,” said police inspector (traffic) Devidas Handore.

While 43,388 offenders have cleared challans by paying more than ₹2.75 crore, around 38,459 challans amounting more than ₹2.74 crore continue to remain unpaid. This apart from 826 cases which reached the court where concerned magistrates awarded punishments-mostly by slapping monetary fines.