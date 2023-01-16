Mumbai: MBVV cops collect whopping ₹ 5 crore in fines from 1.24 Lakh traffic violators in 2022

Mira-Bhayandar: The traffic control department (Kashimira wing) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police has collected a whopping Rs5.09 crore as fines from 1,24,476 motorists who were involved in various traffic-related offences last year.

According to traffic department statistics, motorists caught driving without seat belts topped the list with 27,465 cases (Rs54.91 lakh) followed by 2,334 helmetless bikers (Rs8.53 lakh) and 249 (Rs4.95 lakh) caught driving or riding under the influence of alcohol. Other violations include parking vehicles in no-parking spots, creating traffic snarls, rash driving, jumping signals, triple seat bike riding and speeding. Additionally, 2,724 people were found driving without licenses and slapped with fines amounting Rs1.35 crore.

“Our drives and special awareness campaigns under the supervision of Commissioner Madhukar Pandey and other senior officials will continue throughout the year to encourage motorists to follow traffic rules,” said newly appointed chief of traffic (Kashimira unit) police inspector Devidas Handore. Meanwhile, unpaid fines amount to another Rs1.22 crore, taking the total amount of penalties to Rs6.32 crore.

As a part of the 'one state, one e-challan' initiative which aims to integrate traffic law enforcement across the state, the traffic police personnel are armed with e-challan devices supported by a global positioning system (GPS) feature which enables the e-challan system to collect fines from traffic rule violators on the spot.

Apart from imposing penalties, the traffic police have also sent a proposal to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) recommending the suspension of driving licenses of 1,431 people for frequently violating the Motor Vehicles Act.

