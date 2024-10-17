Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Police Raid Unisex Spa Offering 'Extra Services'; Manager Arrested, Owner Absconding

MBVV Police raid unisex spa in Mira Bhayandar, arresting the manager; owner remains at large | Representative Image

Mira Bhayandar: The anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police raided a unisex spa which according to them was found to be indulging in vulgar activities under the guise of "extra" massage services in Bhayandar on Tuesday.

Acting on a specific tip-off, a team led by police inspector-Samir Ahirao, deputed a decoy customer to bust the racket. After verifying the authenticity of the information, the team swooped down on Plush Family Body Spa operating from Vishal Building behind Maxus Mall in Bhayandar (west) at around 5 pm.

The decoy confirmed that after paying Rs 3,000 at the counter for massage, the woman who was entrusted for the job offered to indulge in vulgar acts in the name of extra services in exchange of an additional Rs 2,000.

The manager of the spa was taken into custody and booked under the relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for obscene acts. However, the owner and operator of the establishment who are said to be the main beneficiaries of the illegal trade are still at large.

Notably, numerous spas and wellness centres have mushroomed in nooks and corners of the twin-city. Some have even employed foreign nationals’ sans work permits and are brazenly floating online advertisements on prominent web portals to lure potential clientele by offering massage services.