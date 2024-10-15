 Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Rescue Kidnapped Newly-Wed Woman From Bharuch Within 24 Hours; Accused Held
According to the police, they received a complaint from Kishore Suthar (30) a carpenter living in the Shanti Park area of Mira Road, that his wife (name withheld) had mysteriously gone missing while they were returning home after watching garba in a nearby locality. Suthar received a message on Instagram in which the accused demanded Rs 50,000 to safely release her.

Suresh Golani
Updated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 03:10 PM IST
Mira Bhayandar: Less than 24 hours after he abducted a newly-wed woman under the pretext of escorting her to her native village in Rajasthan, the 19-year-old kidnapper was arrested by the crime detection unit of the Mira Road police from Bharuch in Gujarat.

The kidnapped woman was also rescued from the clutches of the kidnapper identified as Dinesh Kumar Kesaaram Suthar who is a local photographer.

About The Kidnapping

According to the police, they received a complaint from Kishore Suthar (30) a carpenter living in the Shanti Park area of Mira Road, that his wife (name withheld) had mysteriously gone missing while they were returning home after watching garba in a nearby locality. The following day, Suthar received a message on Instagram in which an unidentified man claimed that he had kidnapped his wife and demanded Rs 50,000 to safely release her.

Concerned for the safety of his wife, Kishore transferred the amount to the specified bank accounts. However, instead of releasing his wife, the accused demanded another Rs 50,000, following which Kishore approached the Mira Road police station and lodged a complaint.

A team led by API Pravin Bhosale under the supervision of senior police inspector Chandrakant Sarode immediately started investigations. Based on the bank account number and footage captured by closed circuit television (CCTV)cameras, the identity of the accused was ascertained. Electronic surveillance revealed Dinesh Kumar’s presence in Bharuch (Gujarat). The team immediately reached Bharuch and arrested the accused with the help of their railway police counterparts. The woman was also rescued.

Details Revealed By The Investigation

Investigations revealed that the accused and the complainant belonged to the same community and resided in adjacent villages in Barmer, Rajasthan. He lured the woman under the pretext of helping her reach her village, but instead accosted her to Gujarat. However, the reason behind the newly-wed woman agreeing to go back to her village with the accused is still unknown.

“The accused was in a huge debt due to his addiction to online gaming which apparently impelled him to commit the crime.” said an officer who is privy to the investigations.

Meanwhile an offence under section 140 (kidnaping for ransom) and 308 (5) for extortion by putting any person in fear of death/ grievous hurt of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) against the accused who has been sent to judicial custody. 

