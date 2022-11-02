Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV cops help find three minor girls who went missing from Gujarat

e-Paper Get App
Suresh GolaniUpdated: Wednesday, November 02, 2022, 07:23 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Wikimedia Commons
Mira-Bhayandar: Three minor girls -- sisters who had run away from their homes in Gujarat’s Jamnagar city -- were traced and rescued from Mira Road on Wednesday.

The crime branch unit (zone I) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police had teamed up with their Gujarat counterparts, to trace the girls within 48 hours after they left their homes on Monday (October 31) afternoon.

Based on the complaint filed by the girls' father, a case of kidnap (since the girls are minors aged 12, 14 and 15 years) was registered at the Karanj police station in Ahmedabad.

After getting some sketchy leads about the girls being in Mira Road, Police Inspector V B Aal from Gujarat established contact with the MBVV’s crime branch unit, seeking their help in tracing the girls.

The MBVV team, led by Police Inspector Aviraj Kurhade, under the supervision of ACP Amol Mandwe, immediately activated their informer network and electronic intelligence and managed to trace the girls to the Bharti Park area of Mira Road on Wednesday.

Ardent fans of a South Korea-based all girl pop band, the girls dreamt of seeing their live performance, due to which they apparently left their homes and landed in Mumbai, said an official who is privy to the investigations.

“We are proud of our personnel attached to the crime branch unit who immediately swung into action and left no stone unturned in helping the Gujarat police in locating the girls.” said DCP Vijaykant Sagar. The girls have been safely reunited with their family.

