Mira Bhayandar: MBMC’s active COVID-19 cases sees slight rise

From 43 cases on 17 December to 75 on 25 December, the number of active Covid-19 cases in the twin-city has witnessed a marginal rise in the past nine days, setting the alarm bells ringing for the health department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

As per statistics revealed by MBMC’s health department, the twin-city has reported 98 new Covid cases in the first fortnight of December. In the next ten days, 108 people tested positive for the infection between 15, December to 25, December. On the other hand, 129 and 67 people recovered in the corresponding period.

As more new cases have been reported than recoveries in the second half of December, the active cases count continues to stay above 75. Thirteen fresh detections were reported on Saturday. Although the latest additions have catapulted the total number of cumulative positive patients to 54,692 the MBMC’s health department data also shows that a total of 53,239 patients have recovered from the viral infection, so far.

“Our entire civic machinery is always on standby mode to counter any eventualities and citizens should also keep their guard up by continuing to wear masks, washing hands frequently, practice social distancing and avoid going out unless absolutely needed,” said municipal commissioner- Dilip Dhole.

While the recovery rate stands at 97.37 percent, one more casualty this month has taken the total death count to 1,378 which pegs the overall case fatality rate (CFR) at 2.52 percent. Meanwhile, 6,43,672 eligible beneficiaries have taken their first dose and 5,34,698 people have been fully vaccinated, till 25, December, officials said. Although the government has set 7, 99,532 as the target of vaccine eligible population within the twin-city, the actual figures are said to be higher.

