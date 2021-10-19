Mira Bhayandar: MBMC's active COVID-19 cases fall below 100 for first time in over 17 months

In a welcome respite for citizens and the health department personnel in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) the number of active cases of COVID-19 across the twin city dropped below the 100-mark for the first time in more than seventeen months. 26 more people were found to be infected with the virus on Monday.

Although the latest additions have catapulted the total number of cumulative positive patients to 53,887 the MBMC’s health department data also shows that a total of 52,423 patients have recovered from their viral infection and have been discharged from various healthcare facilities in the twin city.

As of Monday night, there were a total of just 94 active cases, the lowest such caseload recorded in the twin-city since May 17 2020.

Notably, 438 new cases have been detected in the first 18 days of this month, however, 552 patients recovered in the corresponding period pulling down the number of active cases to 94.

With three casualties reported in this month, the total number of deaths has mounted to 1,370. While the rate of recovery has further improved to 97.28 percent, the case fatality rate continues to hover above 2.5 percent.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 06:49 PM IST