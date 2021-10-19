Navi Mumbai: Sanpada resident duped of Rs 99,000 while trying to rent out Ghatkopar flat

A 45-year-old Sanpada resident, who was trying to rent his flat in Ghatkopar through an online property website was duped for Rs 99,000 by a cyber fraudster. The accused, who showed interest in renting the flat, tricked him on the pretext of sending an advance payment.

The complainant runs a chemist shop stays at sector 4 in Sanpada in Navi Mumbai. Last month, he had put up flat he owned in Ghatkopar, for rent and had published an advertisement with regard to the same on a property website.

According to officials, soon after the advertisement was published, the complainant received a call from a man who identified himself as Sanjay Singh and claimed to be working for the Indian Army in Pune. The fraudster said that he urgently needed the home as he was transferred to Mumbai.

He wanted to make an advance payment as a deposit of Rs 1,00,000 and sought bank details. He also sent an Aadhar Card, Pan Card, and Defence canteen card with the name of Sanjay Singh.

He then asked the complainant to first add his bank details in an app. “The fraudster cheated him by saying that there a machine in his canteen and when he transfers money to his account, the money first goes to the machine and returns the double amount immediately,” said an official from Turbhe police station.

The complainant transferred Rs 5 and he immediately got back Rs 10. Later, the complainant transferred Rs 25,000 three times and Rs 24,000 one time, a total of Rs 99,000.

However, he did not get back the money. When he called him, the fraudster asked to make the payment again as he had given the current account number instead of the saving account one and the money was stuck. The fraudster also warned that if he did not deposit Rs 1 lakh again, the previous deposit money will disappear from the machine.

Finding suspicious, the complainant called the bank and requested to block his phone banking operation for the moment and approached the police. Turbhe police registered a case of cheating under section 420 of IPC and section 66 D of the IT act.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 06:16 PM IST