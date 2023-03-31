 Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC on alert mode as Covid raises its ugly head again
A high-level meeting comprising senior officials from the health department and experts from the medical fraternity was chaired held.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 07:19 PM IST
article-image
Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC on alert mode as Covid raises its ugly head again | File Photo

With the number of active Covid-19 cases in the twin-city, gradually increasing to 35, the health department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) is on an alert mode to counter any type of emergency situation.

A high-level meeting comprising senior officials from the health department and experts from the medical fraternity was chaired by municipal commissioner Dilip Dhole to assess the situation, preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics and the status of the vaccinations in the twin-city.

Municipal commissioner appeals citizens to follow Covid appropriate behavior

“Although the number of active cases was pegged at 35 till Friday, only one patient is admitted to hospital while others are in home isolation. We are closely monitoring the situation.” said MBMC’s health in charge, Dr. Nandkishore Lahane. “Though the situation is under control, our entire civic machinery continues to be on a standby mode to tackle an uptick in the Covid-19 graph . Citizens should also keep their guard up by continuing to follow the covid protocols.” appealed municipal commissioner Dilip Dhole.

Directions have been given to ramp up vaccination drives and ensure operational readiness of some of the Covid Care Centres (CCC) infrastructure including- oxygen availability, pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants, ventilators and human resources. 100 oxygen supplemented beds including 20 in the ICU are ready in the Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Hospital in Bhayandar.

Vaccination Status

Meanwhile, 7,31,087 (85 percent) eligible beneficiaries have taken their first dose and 6,69,509 (84 percent) people have been fully vaccinated. Booster doses have been administered to 1,21,338 (17 percent) eligible beneficiaries, officials said. Although the government has set 8,82,804 as the target of vaccine eligible population within the twin-city, the actual figures are said to be higher. 

