India reports 3,095 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

India, on Friday, reported 3,095 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The active cases now stand at 15,208.

India, on Thursday, witnessed a 50% jump in daily COVID-19 infections with 3,016 new cases reported.

