Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Launches Swachh Society Rankings In Twin City

Toeing the lines of central government Swachh Bharat Mission, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) as a part of their ongoing Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 4.0, has planned to organise the Swachh Society Awards – an inter-society contest to recognize and reward clean and green residential housing societies in the twin-city.

Municipal commissioner-Sanjay Katkar announced this while felicitating office bearers and members of housing societies for their efforts in achieving 100 percent waste segregation at source and other environment-friendly initiatives. The housing societies include-Shalibhadra, Sky-Line, Prathmesh Heritage and Olympia. The Marigold Housing Society in Mira Road received a special recognition for 100 percent segregation while taking proactive steps towards sustainable garbage management by setting up an in-house bio-composting unit and converting biodegradable waste into manure.

The civic administration has made an appeal to citizens to emulate such green initiatives and register the name of the housing society with the MBMC’s solid waste management department. Eligible housing societies will be roped in as participants in the swachh ranking competition.

“The administration on its part is leaving no stone unturned to ensure zero-tolerance against litter mongers, however the support of citizens will add to the efforts. By launching the swachh rankings, we expect a healthy competition between housing societies in implementing eco-friendly measures. This in turn will help us keep the twin-city clean, green and hygienic,” said a senior municipal officer.

Green Tax Incentives on Anvil

Meanwhile the civic administration is also mooting upon the idea of offering tax incentives to housing societies for implementing environment friendly projects such as setting up an on-site composting system, 100 percent waste segregation and other measures including proper adoption of rainwater harvesting systems (RWHS) or solar-based projects. "Modalities to incorporate the tax incentives are under consideration. However we first need to verify the provisions of the act under which the incentive facility can be offered in a hassle free manner," said an official.