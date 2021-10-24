Mira Bhayandar: MBMC issues warrants to 140 property tax defaulters

If you are one of the defaulters who have not cleared the property tax dues, despite repeated reminders and notices then beware, as your property would fare in the list of to be auctioned properties soon.

After symbolically sealing more than 700 commercial and residential properties which owe a total of more than Rs 7 crore towards dues, the tax department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) led by deputy commissioner Ravi Pawar and tax inspector Sudam Godse under the instructions of civic chief Dilip Dhole have taken a step ahead by issuing final warrants to defaulters with accordance to the due process of law. The team began the process of issuing warrants on Friday.

As many as 140 such properties (in ward number four and six) have been identified in the first phase. However, the civic administration will have to tread cautiously as several properties are either entangled in judicial disputes or are already attached by financial institutions after being declared as a non-performing assets.

Moreover, other dues including bank loans, society and power bills saddled on such properties have to be verified before attaching them. “The valuation officer who is already looking after civic owned properties has been roped in for the job,” confirmed Godse, while appealing to taxpayers to clear their dues to avoid such action.

One of the major revenue generators for the MBMC, tax collections amounting to 244 crores has been projected for the current fiscal and the property tax department has managed to mop up more than Rs. 82.06 crore in the first half till Friday (22, October).

Last year the collection was limited to just Rs. 49.36 crores in the corresponding period. Notably, more than Rs. 25.56 crore has been collected via various digital payments options offered by the civic administration.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 05:27 PM IST