Mira Bhayandar: Authorities turn blind eye as beer shops become open drinking dens

If you find permit rooms, bars and pubs too expensive, then the twin-city of Mira Bhayandar offers an affordable option for you in the form of beer shops.

Making a mockery of the law, some notorious beer shop owners have brazenly transformed their retail dispensing outlets into mini bars by allowing tipplers to utilize their premises for the consumption of spirits. This is in sharp contrast to guidelines laid down for licenses issued under the F.L.BRII category which allows the sale of beer or wine or both in sealed bottles for off-consumption.

However, all these illegal activities have mysteriously remained invisible to local police and excise officials for obvious reasons. Further, various stalls and eateries offering snacks are set up right next to the beer shop, where its clientele indulges in food and drinks in the open.

Scores of beer shops have mushroomed in each nook and cranny of the twin-city, especially those located in close proximity to call centers, railway stations, markets, shopping malls and cinema halls have earned notoriety for such illegal activities.

Apart from drunken brawls which are a regular affair, pedestrians especially women are compelled to face the menace of guzzlers. Moreover, minors are also being served alcoholic drinks.

Such violations not only mandates action by the excise department against the owner for breaching license rules but also attracts criminal proceedings under the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951 against patrons playing an active role in encouraging the illegalities, thus posing law and order problems.

In most of the cases, the names of the influential owners of such shops prove sufficient to compel residents of those areas to remain mute spectators. There are around 38 beer shops in the twin-city.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 04:44 PM IST