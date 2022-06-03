Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC issues warning as Covid rears its ugly head once again in twin city

Photo: Representative Image

In a major cause of worry for the residents and the health department attached to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), daily Covid-19 infections in the twin city have again started witnessing an upward trend.

From two on May 1, the number of active cases has steadily reached 71 till June 3, raising the threat of a re-bounce of the deadly infectious virus.

However, only four out of the 71 patients are admitted to the hospital, while the remaining are under home isolation.

“Even though the symptoms are mild, we are not taking any chances. Our entire civic machinery is on a standby mode to counter any eventualities. Apart from intensifying the pace of the vaccination drive, testing is also being ramped up. While the civil hospital in Bhayandar is prepared with 100 general beds and 25 ICU beds, facilities at the dedicated covid health centres are being fine-tuned. Private clinics and hospitals have also been directed to remain alert,” said MBMC's health-in-charge- Dr Nandkishore Lahane.

Lahane further appealed to the citizens to be very careful and continue keeping their guards up so as to eliminate any type of possible threat.

With one or two odd cases per day, the health department had been witnessing a steady decline in the number of fresh detections for the past two months. However, 79 people tested positive for the infection in the past eight days with the highest single-day tally of 28 in two months, setting the alarm bells ringing for the civic administration.

The number of active cases had finally dropped to zero on March 19 after two years, as the twin-city inched ahead to achieve the Covid-free tag. The death toll remains stable at 1,398.

Read Also OPDs at civic hospitals to identify, test patients with COVID symptoms