Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Gets Govt Nod For 24 More Wellness Centres

A wellness centre in Bhayandar (East) | FPJ

Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), to strengthen its healthcare infrastructure at the ground level, is going to set up 24 more Urban Health and Wellness Centres (UHWC) across the twin-city.

“Apart from the proposed 10 centres, the state government has given a nod to additionally set up 24 more centres. For this we will need 35 doctors. In the first phase 10 doctors will be recruited to run the 11 centres. A proposal to this effect will soon be tabled before the government,” said deputy civic chief Sanjay Shinde.

Earlier, the MBMC had chalked out a plan to open 11 UHWC, however, after inaugurating the first centre in Bhayandar (East) on May 1, 2023, the civic administration hit a hurdle as 10 out of the 11 MBBS doctors resigned apparently because of being paid a relatively meager salary amounting ₹60,000 per month.

₹20,000 more for MBBS doctors

Sensing the seriousness of the situation and the need of extending the facility across the various parts of the twin-city, the civic administration has mooted a proposal to pay an additional amount of ₹20,000 to the MBBS doctors from its own kitty.

“Enhancing the quality of healthcare facilities is at the top of our agenda. Adding more fully equipped wellness centres will prove to be an additional asset in delivering quality healthcare across the twin-city,” said civic chief Sanjay Katkar.

Comprehensive primary health care

Designed to deliver comprehensive primary health care bringing medical facilities closer to the homes of people, the centres will offer services, including outdoor patient department, free medicines, collection unit for blood/urine samples, check-up facility for pregnant women, special referral service to specialist doctors and counselling.

“Since the inception of the first centre on May 1, the UHWC has attended to 1,657 patients till 29, October,” said city programme manager Aditi Vasaikar.

As per the plans chalked out by the MBMC, each UHWC will cater to the medical needs of around 15,000 to 20,000 people as the first point of contact and would also absorb the pressure of existing public health centres (PHC) as residents will not have to travel a long distance to avail primary medical care and would get primary medical facilities under one roof close to their homes.