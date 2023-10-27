Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Launches QR Code Model to Streamline Waste Management | FPJ

Mira Bhayandar: Saddled with the daunting task of disposing and segregating approximately 500 tonnes of garbage generated by the twin city every day, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has launched the Quick Response (QR) code model to monitor and streamline the door-to-door waste management process. This initiative was revealed by Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Katkar during an interactive session held at the civic auditorium in Kashimira, in the presence of students, social workers, representatives from corporate houses, and other commercial establishments.

They took an oath of 'Na Kachra Fekunga, Na Fekne Dunga' (will not litter or allow anybody to litter) on Thursday.

200 households to be covered in 1st phase

The QR code model has been implemented as a pilot project, involving around 200 households in the first phase. During waste collection, sanitary workers will scan the unique QR code affixed at the entrance of each house and record their feedback to ensure whether the waste was segregated at the source or not. The workers will take photographs of bins containing non-segregated garbage and upload them on specially designed software.

The sanitation department will monitor the software and conduct a detailed study of the output. If the desired results are achieved, the model will be replicated across the twin city. In addition to the 500 tonnes of garbage, more than 10 tons of industrial and biomedical waste are generated. However, the quantity of segregation at the source continues to hover below 70 percent, which is a cause for concern for the civic body, as the only waste processing plant in Uttan, operated by a private agency, can handle only segregated garbage. Notably, as per the provisions of the Municipal Solid Waste Management Rules, societies and individuals are required to segregate waste at the source.

MBMC Chief Hits the Streets:

For the past ten days, the MBMC has been on a cleanliness drive to raise awareness among citizens about the importance of keeping their surroundings clean and hygienic. Besides awareness campaigns and other initiatives, civic officials and sanitation staff, led by Commissioner Sanjay Katkar, personally take to the streets and embark on the cleanliness mission from 7:30 am. Recently, Katkar was seen wiping away paan (betel nut) stains and other waste on the skywalk in Mira Road.

