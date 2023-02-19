Mira Bhayandar: Massive fire breaks out at MBMC dumping ground in Uttan; visuals surface |

Mira Bhayandar: A major fire broke out at a Municipal garbage dumping ground under Mira Bhyanadar Municipal Corporation in Dhavghi, Uttan. The fire reportedly broke out around 8 pm on Saturday evening.

The fire was so huge that the flames could be clearly seen from a distance. Visuals of the massive fire have surfaced on the internet.

According to a report in Marathi news portal eSakal, a huge amount of smoke has spread in the surrounding area due to the garbage fire. There has been a big rise in temperature in the past few days. Due to this, there is a possibility that the waste stored in the waste ground may have caught fire.

Fire tenders rushed at the spot immediately

On getting information about the fire incident, three vehicles of Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation's fire brigade and a water tanker reached the garbage dump. But as the garbage caught fire from inside, it was not possible to control it till late night. A large amount of smoke has spread in the villages of Uttan and Aspa due to the fire. Because of this, the citizens have to suffer.

As the unsorted mixed waste collected in the city cannot be processed, it is stored in the open. Toxic gas is produced in this accumulated waste and there are occasional incidents of fire. Due to the huge amount of smoke generated due to the fire, the local people are suffering a lot. That's why there is a lot of resentment among the locals about the garbage dump.

Government approved waste processing plan

The government has recently approved the project report prepared by the Municipal Corporation to process the waste stored in the open in the landfills by biomining method and this process will be started soon.

