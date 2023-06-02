Mira Bhayandar: Lukewarm response to MBMC’s first wellness centre | FPJ

Mira Bhayandar: The urban health and wellness centre (UHWC) started by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in the Indralok area of Bhayandar (east) is receiving a lukewarm response from citizens. Since its inception on 1, May, 2023, the UHWC has attended to 103 patients in a month.

“While a majority of patients approached the centre with illness like-sore throat, cough, fever, abdominal and joint pains, 20 cases were that of Non-Communicable diseases (NCDs), such as heart disease, cancer, chronic respiratory disease and diabetes which were referred to the municipal and government run civil hospital,” said MBMC's health-in-charge- Dr. Nandkishore Lahane. Lack of awareness and inadequate publicity is said to be the reason behind the lukewarm response.

Project under 15th Finance Commission

Conceptualised by the central government under the aegis of the national urban health mission (NUHM), the vital healthcare project is being implemented on the virtue of funds provided by the 15th Finance Commission. Designed to deliver comprehensive primary health care bringing medical facilities closer to the homes of people, the centres will offer services including- outdoor patient department, free medicines, collection unit of blood samples/ urine for various types of lab testing, check-up facility for pregnant women, special referral service to specialist doctors and counselling.

The government has hired four staffers including- a qualified MBBS doctor, staff nurse, attendant and multi-purpose worker (MPW) at the centre which functions from 2 pm to 10 pm. Ten more UHWC’s are on the anvil to strengthen its healthcare infrastructure at the ground level. The MBMC also plans to introduce teleconsultation facilities and yoga sessions at these wellness centres.