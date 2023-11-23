Mira-Bhayandar: Lady Cop API Tejashree Shinde Bags Maharashtra's First 'Bal-Snehi' Award

API Tejashree Shinde receives Bal-Snehi Award | FPJ

Mira-Bhayandar: In a proud moment for the twin-city and the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate, assistant police inspector (API) Tejashree Shinde bagged the Bal-Snehi Award for demonstrating her significant commitment and dedication towards spreading awareness for curbing child abuse and crimes against children.

The Bal Snehi award has been instituted this year by the MaMaharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in association with United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

Award ceremony attended by dignitaries

The award in the form of a memento and appreciation certificate was handed over to API Shinde at a prize distribution ceremony which was held at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Nariman Point, Mumbai on Wednesday in the presence of dignitaries including- commission chairperson advocate Sushiben Shah, women and child development minister Aditi Tatkare and special inspector general (women and child crime prevention) Deepak Pandey.

API Shinde receives accolades for her contribution

API Shinde who heads the Bharosa (Trust) Cell of the MBVV police has launched 'Kaydyache Dhade' (lessons on law)- a unique awareness initiative in which she has conducted more than 75 interactive sessions in 45 educational establishments and imparted legal knowledge about crime against children and ways of prevention to around 25,000 children. One officer was nominated from each of the police commissionerate and jurisdictions of various divisions across the state.

Bal Snehi award | FPJ

API Shinde commends her police team for their support

“It was a team effort and I give credit to my seniors for their support and the entire team of subordinates and citizens for stretching their individual capabilities in conducting the awareness campaign,” said Shinde who is at the helm of the Bharosa (Trust) Cell attached to the MBVV police which has successfully resolved 1,111 out of 1,841 disputes clocking a strike rate of 61% in two years since the inception of the establishment on October 1, 2021.

The cell which is a multi-nodal unit aiding people in distress, comprises a 20-member panel including- legal advisors, counselors, members of NGO’s, female cops, doctors, and even psychologists who voluntarily offer their services under one roof. Apart from resolving disputes, the cell has also gone the extra mile to successfully rescue victims of domestic violence and exploitation from Africa, Dubai , and Kuwait.

API Shinde in an interactive session with students | FPJ