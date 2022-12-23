Bhopal: Cyber police receive two awards for excellence

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state cyber police have received first price in excellence in capacity building of police agencies category and second price in cyber cop award category. The state received the awards announced at annual information security summit-2022 held in Gurugram, said the officials here on Friday.

The ADG, cyber, Yogesh Deshmukh, told Free Press that it was a tough competition. He added that till date 10,354 police personnel had been trained and they were posted in police stations of 52 districts. The officials are trained at zonal offices situated in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Ujjain every month. Inspector Neetu Karosia, sub inspector Rahul and team of MP police have received the cyber cop award.