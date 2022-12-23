e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Cyber police receive two awards for excellence

Bhopal: Cyber police receive two awards for excellence

The ADG, cyber, Yogesh Deshmukh, told Free Press that it was a tough competition

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 23, 2022, 10:30 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state cyber police have received first price in excellence in capacity building of police agencies category and second price in cyber cop award category. The state received the awards announced at annual information security summit-2022 held in Gurugram, said the officials here on Friday.

The ADG, cyber, Yogesh Deshmukh, told Free Press that it was a tough competition. He added that till date 10,354 police personnel had been trained and they were posted in police stations of 52 districts. The officials are trained at zonal offices situated in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Ujjain every month. Inspector Neetu Karosia, sub inspector Rahul and team of MP police have received the cyber cop award.

Read Also
Bhopal: Genome sequencing at four places and 43,000 beds ready for COVID in MP, says Minister
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Rao pulls up ministers, asks them to give importance to party workers

Bhopal: Rao pulls up ministers, asks them to give importance to party workers

Bhopal: Congress MLA Patel leaves party’s press meet in a huff, saying his seniority was not...

Bhopal: Congress MLA Patel leaves party’s press meet in a huff, saying his seniority was not...

Bhopal: Married woman raped, accused booked

Bhopal: Married woman raped, accused booked

Bhopal: Terminated CRPF personnel held for forging joining letter

Bhopal: Terminated CRPF personnel held for forging joining letter

Madhya Pradesh: AIIMS Bhopal prepares for Covid variant

Madhya Pradesh: AIIMS Bhopal prepares for Covid variant