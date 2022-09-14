Mira-Bhayandar: Keshav-Srushti begins vaccination drive of cattle against lumpy virus

Keshav-Srushti begins vaccination drive of cattle against lumpy virus |

To protect the cattle from the contagious lumpy skin disease, a team of volunteers from the Uttan-based Keshav-Srushti organisation has vaccinated 500 cattle, including 246 in Keshav-Srushti's own cow shed since September 11. The drive was launched on Sunday. The Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC)-animal husbandry department has a total of 1000 cattle, including buffaloes and cows, registered. Out of which 500 more are to receive the shots in coming days for 100 per cent coverage.

Dr Sushil Agarwal of Keshav-Srushti, who is monitoring the vaccination drive, explained that the volunteers are reaching out in every possible way to protect this contagious disease. He said, "Sensing the seriousness of the situation, our team of volunteers, accompanied by a veterinary doctor, are reaching out to cow sheds and administering the vaccines to cattle free of cost. This is apart from creating awareness amongst the caretakers about the disease and briefing them about precautionary measures like keeping cleanliness and ensuring fogging in animal sheds. "

On the other hand, Dr Vikram Niratle, who heads MBMC’s veterinary department, said, "So far, no cases of the disease have been reported from our area. However, we are on alert mode and following the guidelines issued by the state government authorities. Our list is ready and we will work according to the directions issued by the government. "

Thousands of infected cattle in various states have recently died due to the disease, which is caused by a virus. Animals affected by this contagious disease go down with fever and develop rashes on their skin, which turn into wounds after some time.

