Mira-Bhayandar: Kashimira Cops Nab Mechanic For Bike Thefts

Mira-Bhayandar: Navghar cops nab two bike thieves in Bhayandar | FPJ

Mira-Bhayandar: The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have arrested a 27-year-old mechanic for his alleged involvement in a spate of bike-lifting cases in Kashimira and Mumbai. According to the police, they received a complaint that a KTM bike worth ₹1 lakh was stolen from the Mira Gaothan area in Kashimira on July 25.

A team led by senior police inspector Sandip Kadam under the supervision of ACP Mahesh Tarde immediately started investigations by checking closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the vicinity of the crime scene and possible getaway routes.

CCTV helped police to nab mechanic thief

The thief was captured in one of the cameras, following which the police activated their core informer network. Based on a tip-off, the police apprehended the accused Milind Manohar Sawant (27) from the Nirmal Nagar area of Nallasopara. A resident of Kandivali, the accused turned out to be a mechanic involved in a spate of bike lifting cases in Kashimira, Dindoshi, Meghwadi and Dahisar.

Apart from four stolen motorcycles, the police team recovered chassis toolkit, colour spray, bogus registration certificates and fake number plates from the possession of the accused who has been booked under section 379 (theft), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using forged document as genuine) of the IPC. Further investigations were on.

Read Also Mira Bhayandar: 25 bikes recovered after MBVV cops bust gang of bike thieves

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)