Mira Bhayandar: How Assistant Police Inspector Tejashree Shinde Of Bharosa Cell Earned People's Trust

Mira- Bhyandar: Meet Assistant Police Inspector Tejashree Shinde, who is at the helm of the Bharosa (Trust) Cell attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police since its inception on October 1, 2021.

The cell – a multi-nodal unit aiding people in distress – comprises a 20-member panel including legal advisers, counsellors, members of NGOs, female cops, doctors and even psychologists who voluntarily offer their services under one roof at the Bhayandar station.

Cells Resolves Disputes In Faster Pace Under Shinde

The cell has successfully resolved 1,111 out of 1,841 disputes, clocking a strike rate of 61 per cent in two years. Shinde also bagged the ‘Bal Snehi Award’ in November 2023 for demonstrating significant commitment and dedication towards spreading awareness of child abuse and crimes against children.

The ‘Bal Snehi’ award has been instituted by the Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in association with Unicef. Shinde played an instrumental role in ‘Kaydyache Dhade’ (Lessons on Law), a unique initiative launched by the police, which conducted more than 75 interactive sessions in 45 educational establishments and imparted legal knowledge about crimes against children and ways of prevention to around 25,000 children.

Shinde's Attribution Of Citizen-Friendly Initiatives

Shinde attributed the success of the citizen-friendly initiatives to her seniors, who gave her an opportunity, and subordinates for their dedicated support. Apart from resolving cases at the Bharosa Cell and bagging the Bal Snehi Award, Shinde and her team played a crucial role in rescuing victims of domestic violence and exploitation from the clutches of their tormentors in Africa, Dubai and Kuwait and reuniting them with their families who had already lost hope of meeting their kin.