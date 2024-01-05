Nashik: Aditi Tatkare Inaugurates Chacha Nehru Bal Mahotsav | X/@iAditiTatkare

The Women and Child Development Department's annual Chacha Nehru Bal Mahotsav continues to play a pivotal role in fostering the comprehensive growth of children. Aditi Tatkare, the State Minister for Women and Child Development, underscored the significance of children's active participation and enjoyment during this festival on Thursday.

महिला व बाल विकास विभाग,महाराष्ट्र शासन जिल्हा महिला व बाल विकास अधिकारी कार्यालय, नाशिक आयोजित जिल्हास्तरीय चाचा नेहरु बाल महोत्सवाचे आज उद्घाटन करून आनंद झाला. यावेळी उपस्थित मुलांशी संवाद साधला.



The inauguration of the three-day state-level Chacha Nehru Bal Mahotsav 2023-24 took place at Nashik's Meenatai Thackeray Stadium in the presence of Tatkare. Accompanying her were Deputy Commissioner Chandrasekhar Pagare, District Women and Child Development Officer Sunil Dusane, District Programme Officer Pratap Patil, Saili Palkhedkar from the Child Rights Commission, former MLA Jayant Jadhav, along with department officials and enthusiastic children, predominantly girls, actively participating in the festival.



Tatkare emphasised the department's ongoing efforts to facilitate children's holistic development, encompassing artistic, athletic, and educational endeavours. Recognising the diminishing parent-child communication due to excessive smartphone usage and technology, the department aims to bridge this gap through events like competitions and festivals. Tatkare highlighted the importance of nurturing children's talents alongside their academic pursuits from an early age, significantly contributing to their mental and physical well-being.



The ceremony commenced with the ceremonial worship of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Savitribai Phule idols. Certificates under the 'Majhi Kanya Bhagyashree Yojana' were symbolically conferred to orphans, followed by the inauguration of the Chacha Nehru Bal Mahotsav, marked by the release of balloons and the unveiling of ‘Beti Bachao and Beti Padhao' t-shirts and caps.