 Mira-Bhayandar: Hoax Call About Terrorists in Mumbai Send Cops In Tizzy
The call was traced to sex workers in Dahisar. Caller is elusive as cops still haven't found trace of him.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Saturday, July 01, 2023, 08:28 AM IST
article-image
Representative Pic |

A hoax call received by the control room of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police sent the police on a wild goose chase on Wednesday night. An unidentified man claiming to be from Gujarat called the MBVV police control room at around 8:30 pm and passed information about the presence of terrorists in Mumbai while sharing two numbers.

Cops didnt take any chances

Not taking any chances, the MBVV police immediately stepped up vigil in the area and alerted their counterparts in Mumbai about the anonymous call and the mobile numbers.  The police traced the address of the numbers which turned out to be of two women- both commercial sex workers in Dahisar. According to sources, the police questioned the women who said that some customer who was apparently in-know of their numbers might have played a prank to harass them. While the authenticity of their statements are being verified, the police are trying to trace the caller.  

Mumbai: Hoax caller who claimed 3 terrorists entered city from Dubai arrested
article-image

