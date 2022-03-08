Mira-Bhayandar: English lessons along with Marathi for students from Class I, says Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad

“We are all set to introduce a bilingual curriculum in state-run schools where students will be given lessons of English along with Marathi from Class One in the upcoming academic session.” informed education minister- Varsha Gaikwad, while speaking during an inaugural ceremony held at the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation-run school in Kashimira on Tuesday which also coincided with the occasion of International Women’s Day.

MBMC mayor- Jyotsna Hasnale, legislator- Geeta Jain, municipal commissioner- Dilip Dhole and senior education department officials were present in the ceremony. As a part of its initiative to improve the quality of learning in schools, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has decided to develop 488 government schools in the state as “model schools.”

Notably, one out of the 35 MBMC-run schools in Kashigaon has secured a place in the list of 488 model schools across the state. The state government will pump around Rs. 494 crore for the project which envisages state of the art facilities, innovative methods of imparting education by experienced teachers, activity-based learning and personality development via creative thinking, critical thinking, communication, good touch-bad touch and cyber security.

This apart from high quality infrastructure for ensuring hygienic surroundings, modern labs, libraries and sports equipment at par with 21st century teaching needs. In response to the education minister’s information that the state government has allotted funds amounting Rs. 3 crore for up-grading MBMC-run schools, Mayor- Jyotsna Hasnale sought additional funding of Rs. 10 crore for turning the civic schools into smart educational institutions with the introduction of digital learning platforms.

At present, there are 35 schools which impart education in Marathi, Urdu, Hindi, Gujarati and semi-English mode up to around 6,500 students who mostly come from a poor economic background.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 06:03 PM IST