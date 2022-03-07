Women’s day special: From spooky to worthy! MBMC turns 'spooky' mayor house into 'worthy' Mahila Bhawan

For any civic body, the official residence of its first citizen (Mayor) is considered to be a prestigious tag for the city’s landmark, but in Mira Bhayandar, the Mayor’s bungalow had earned the tag of haunted structure which painted a sorry picture of neglect for more than a decade. However, in a belated but much-appreciated initiative, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has now transformed the Mira Road-based bungalow into a “Mahila Bhawan” – a focal point in the twin-city for women where social welfare activities could carry inclusive of the community network, promotion of art/ culture, educational / health care activities, counselling, skill and entrepreneurship development under a single roof.

The civic administration under the aegis of the Women and Child Welfare Committee (WCWC) has spent Rs. 70 lakh for transforming the residential structure into the Mahila Bhawan which will be inaugurated by Mayor- Jyotsna Hasnale on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Tuesday ( 8, March). The peeling walls, dirty interiors, broken furniture, overgrown bushes and mangled gates have received a decent makeover to accommodate chambers of WCWC office bearers, exhibition and training halls for women. Presently the thrust was on to provide proper space for existing skill development activities and self-empowerment projects like- computer training, cottage industries, sanitary napkin and paper/cloth bag making units. Apart from counselling and yoga facilities, the civic administration also plans to introduce various self-sustainable models to run livelihood, skills, public health, environment, hobbies, leadership development at the Mahila Bhawan in the current fiscal, said an official.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 07:18 PM IST