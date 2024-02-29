Mira-Bhayandar: Duo Booked For Duping People By Promising Jobs In BMC

Representational Image

Mumbai, February 29: The Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar police have registered a case against two persons for allegedly duping several people to the tune of Rs7 lakh on the pretext of providing them jobs in the BMC. The accused persons had also prepared fake joining letters having bogus signatures of an IAS officer, working as an Additional Municipal Commissioner with the BMC.

A teacher, 24, from Nalasopara was informed by the accused about a vacancy in the BMC and assured job there in exchange for money in March 2022. The complainant and her sister paid money and also gave their jewellery to the accused, who promised to get them employed within two months.

Accused Gave Photos Of 'Joining Letter' With Forged Signatures

Two months later, the accused told them that their work would be done in 2023. The accused also gave photocopies of joining letters to them having signature of an IAS officer posted with BMC. The date of joining was April 3, 2023.

However, when the duo asked about the original joining letters, the accused began giving evasive replies. He later stopped communicating with them and switched off his phone. The women then confronted brother of the accused (also a co-accused in the case), who also did not return the money. The victims then learnt that the accused duo had duped four other persons as well similarly.

A case has been registered under sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 464 (making a false document), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code.