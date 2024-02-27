Mumbai News: Cyber Cops Successfully Recover ₹16 Lakh Lost By 35-Yr Old Woman In Online Stock Fraud |

Adding another leaf to their achievement tree, the cyber cell of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police managed to make a reversal of Rs. Rs.16.02 lakh which a 35-year-old woman from Bhayandar had lost in an online stock trading fraud within 72 hours in July, 2023. The woman who supports her family by making biscuits and cakes from home was duped of her hard-earned money amounting Rs. 23.75 lakh by cyber crooks under the guise of earning profits by investing in the foreign stock exchange.

Complainant had lost Rs.23.75 lakh

Initially she was lured into conducting 3 to 4 transactions with tips to start trading on an experimental basis. The complainant went on investing her money with hopes of reaping profits. By the time she realised that something was wrong, the complainant had ended up losing Rs.23.75 lakh in 18 deposit transactions to bank and digital wallet accounts specified by the cyber criminals within a period of just 72 hours.

An offence under the relevant sections of the IPC and Information Technology Act-2000 was registered against crooks at the cyber cell and Bhayandar police station. After receiving the complaint, the cyber cell team led by police inspector- Sujitkumar Gunjkar swung into action and reported the matter on the National Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP). The cops then embarked on a money trail and identified the bank accounts in which the ill-gotten wealth had been parked by the cyber fraudsters.

Success after continuous follow-up

After a continuous follow-up with the concerned banks, the cyber cops managed to freeze Rs. 16.02 lakhs as the remaining amount had already been withdrawn. The amount was reversed to the complainant’s account following orders from the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Thane. Stressing on the need to be careful while dealing with unknown callers/senders and to lodge complaint as soon as possible (Golden Hour), cyber cell officials said that people can directly approach or call the cybercrime cell on 1930 even email at www.cybercrime.gov.in for reporting online frauds.