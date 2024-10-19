Mira Bhayandar: Dump Data Leads To Arrest Of 21-Year-Old Commuter Who Assaulted Ticket Checker With Hockey Stick In Virar-Bound Local Train

Railway police arrest 21-year-old Rahul Mohan Yadav for assaulting ticket checker Vijay Kumar Naresh Pandit with a hockey stick in a Virar-bound local train, following a month-long investigation using mobile dump data | File Photo

Mira Bhayandar: Exactly a month after he assaulted and grievously injured an on-duty ticket checker (TC) with a hockey stick, the 21-year-old commuter was arrested by the railway police on Saturday.

The incident was reported on 19, September, when the TC identified as- Vijay Kumar Naresh Pandit (29) was checking tickets of passengers alighting from the first-class coach of a Virar-bound local train on platform number one at around 7:13 am. Pandit requested a commuter who had got off from the first-class coach to show his ticket.

However, when he produced a second-class ticket from Goregaon to Nalasopara, Pandit asked him to pay a fine of Rs 345 for commuting in the first-class coach without a valid ticket. The commuter who claimed to be a student expressed his inability to pay the entire fine as he had only Rs 210.

Taking pity on him, Pandit charged him only Rs 150 and duly issued a receipt. After checking tickets of other commuters, Pandit who was headed towards the ticket checkers office was attacked by the same person from behind with a hockey stick.

The assailant fled, leaving Pandit with a bleeding ear. Pandit was rushed to a nearby hospital and later shifted to the railway hospital in Mumbai Central for further treatment.

Based on Pandit’s complaint an offence under sections 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 121(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter a public servant of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Vasai Road Railway Police Station.

Apart from scanning footages captured by closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras, the mobile tracing squad attached to the Vasai railway police under the supervision of senior police inspector- Anagha Satavase collected and analysed a large number of mobile phone data (dump data) from the specific area and time period which led to the arrest of the assailant who has been identified as-Rahul Mohan Yadav (21) who turned out to be driver residing in the Wakanpada area of Nallasopara (east). Further investigations were underway.