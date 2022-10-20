Mira Bhayandar: Dry run for wet lease model: MBMC takes demo before adding 45 new E-buses to fleet | Fpj

In a move aimed at changing the face of its public transportation services, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) will soon induct 45 electric buses to its existing fleet.

Municipal commissioner- Dilip Dhole and his team comprising transport authority manager-Aniket Manorkar and Swapnil Sawant travelled in a demo-bus on Wednesday to evaluate the performance of the bus. The dry run was arranged by one of the companies which has participated in the bid (tender) process.

Of the 45 buses, 55 will be of 25-metre 10 AC and 15 non-AC buses. All the 20 e-buses-will be 9-metre-long and non AC. The 12-metre and 9-metre buses will have a seating capacity of 39 and 31 plus drivers, respectively. Budgetary allocations amounting Rs. 23 crore has been earmarked for the procurement and subsidy to contractors. While the civic administration will give a subsidy of Rs 45 lakh for each e-bus, the decision about the income generated through advertisements will depend on rates quoted in tender bids.

The project is being implemented under the aegis of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) mooted by the central government for improving air quality in the country in mission mode. “This is our first major step towards gradually phasing out the conventional mode of transport and replacing it with a sustainable alternative, which will not ensure a clean and green environment but will ensure pocket-friendly rides for commuters.” said Dhole.

The project will be executed under the wet-lease model. Under this model, the buses will be owned, maintained, and driven by a private contractor who will also pay for fuel (charging) in exchange for a fixed per-km rate and generate income through advertisements.

MBMC will only deploy conductors to collect revenue through ticket sales. Presently, 70 out of the 74 buses operate on 18 routes which have an average ridership of 85,000 commuters per day.