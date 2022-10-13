e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: KDMC gears up to deploy 107 e-buses

Maharashtra: KDMC gears up to deploy 107 e-buses

The service comes along with drivers, ancillary electrical and civil infrastructure and maintenance on a per-km basis.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 11:17 PM IST
article-image
Photo: File
Follow us on

Close on the heels of Mumbai and Thane civic bodies introducing electric buses, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) is also gearing up for the deployment of e-buses.

A KDMC official said 107 e-buses from London-based Causis Group Ltd (CGL) would soon whizz through the Thane district’s Kalyan-Dombivali cities. CGL has been given a contract to purchase air-conditioned (AC) and non-AC buses on a wet lease for one year.

The service comes along with drivers, ancillary electrical and civil infrastructure and maintenance on a per-km basis. The 9m e-bus has the lowest life cycle costs when compared to other models. It features a lightweight, modular European design, minimal maintenance and servicing expenses, as well as a high-range and extended battery life.

As per a KDMC official, its powerful battery will eliminate the need for complex charging infrastructure, and the operators will benefit from favourable power tariffs during night-time charging, giving a unique advantage to the EV ecosystem in the state.

Read Also
Mumbai: Bombay HC asks to take recommended steps against illegal hoardings
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Man arrested for assaulting his father, doctor at hospital

Thane: Man arrested for assaulting his father, doctor at hospital

'Big relief': Thackeray faction candidate Rutuja Latke after HC asks BMC to accept her resignation...

'Big relief': Thackeray faction candidate Rutuja Latke after HC asks BMC to accept her resignation...

Maharashtra: KDMC gears up to deploy 107 e-buses

Maharashtra: KDMC gears up to deploy 107 e-buses

Mumbai: Trailer crashes into height barrier at King’s Circle bridge

Mumbai: Trailer crashes into height barrier at King’s Circle bridge

Maharashtra leads in LEADS ranking 2022, scores above average across indicators related to 'Quality...

Maharashtra leads in LEADS ranking 2022, scores above average across indicators related to 'Quality...