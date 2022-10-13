Mumbai: Bombay HC asks to take recommended steps against illegal hoardings

Photo: Representative Image

The Bombay High Court on Thursday asked the Maharashtra government to take steps for implementing the nodal committee's recommendations to tackle the menace of illegal hoardings. One of the important suggestions made was to amend the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Act to make provisions for stricter penalties.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice MS Karnik was hearing a batch of public interest litigation (PIL) on the issue of illegal banners, hoardings and posters put up by political parties across the state, which according to the pleas, defaced public places. In 2016, the HC had directed the state government and all municipal corporations to ensure that no illegal hoardings are put up in public places.

Additional government pleader Bhupesh Samant informed the bench that the nodal committee held a meeting on Wednesday, in which it deliberated upon the suggestions, submitted by petitioners, to tackle the menace of illegal hoardings. The committee then shortlisted five recommendations and forwarded it to the government for further action, said Samant.

Besides the idea of amending the BMC Act, other recommendations include putting up displays at designated places. List of these spots should be made available to all concerned so the BMC and the police can easily identify illegal hoardings.

Also, the committee has recommended that a central database be maintained by local bodies giving real time updates regarding permissions granted for putting up hoardings. Another idea was to put up a QR code on hoardings, which would easily provide details on who has put up the hoarding, for how many days it has been allowed, etc.

The committee unanimously decided not to include the suggestion of appointing private vehicles to remove illegal hoardings, just like private towing vans are allowed to tow away wrongly-parked vehicles. The committee felt that this should be done by the BMC with the help of police.

The HC said it will pass a detailed order in the matter and asked the government to take necessary steps as per the recommendations in the meanwhile.