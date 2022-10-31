Mira-Bhayandar: Delayed for 5 years, MBMC’s new Developmental Plan now under fire

Representative Image |

Mira-Bhayandar: Less than 24 hours after the assistant director of town planning (ADTP), Thane issued a notification on inviting objections and suggestions, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation’s (MBMC) draft development plan (DP) has stoked a major controversy for allegedly ignoring ground realties for public amenities by favouring the rich and influential builder lobby.

After staring at an uncertain future for over five years, the notification was published on 28, October inviting objections and suggestions till 27, November.

“Instead of conducting physical surveys to gauge the ground realities, the plan seems to have been drafted by sitting in the comfort of air conditioned cabins,” alleged Janta Dal (S) president Milan Mhatre.

Refuting the charges as vague and baseless, ADTP (Thane) Kishor Patil said, “The DP has been prepared with due adherence to the regional town planning act and other mandated guidelines. Advance technology like drone-powered aerial surveys was conducted. Moreover, we are open to objections and suggestions.”

Notably, the government had stripped the MBMC’s power by handing over the responsibility of DP preparation to the ADTP, Thane owing to inordinate delays. On the other hand, social activist Saji I P has rolled up his sleeves to seek judicial intervention.

“I don’t understand the logic behind the haste to wrap such an important document which will shape the future of the twin-city for the next 20 years. The MBMC is under administrator mode and the views of all-party corporators who know the in and out of the city could have proved beneficial. I am preparing to move the court.” said Saji I P.

While town planning claimed that a comprehensive plan had been drafted to ensure all-round development of the twin-city, which includes planning structure and fine-tuned infrastructure details that will be required for the next 25 years, legislator Pratap Sarnaik said that important amenities like education hub, tourist spots, new playgrounds, Metro car shed and film city had been left out.

MBMC’s Development Plan came into effect in 1997. A new 20-year fresh vision document was mandated to be prepared and ratified before its validity came to end in 2017.

Metro Car Shed Logjam Persists

Turning a blind eye to the appeals and massive protests by local villagers, land for the proposed car shed for the Metro-9 rail route has been tagged in the Rai-Morva-Murdha village belt near Bhayandar.

The chief minister had recently assured the villagers that a survey to shift the proposed car shed to another land parcel will be conducted and the proposed road widening work will be reduced to 18 meters from 30 meters for preventing destruction of age-old homes in the rural belt remained only on paper.

“The proposed DP clearly shows that both the assurances have fallen flat. We will register mass objections against the DP,” said Ashok Patil.