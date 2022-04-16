Mira Bhayandar: Cyber cops help recover Rs 10 lakh in 22 cases

The cybercrime cell of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police has recovered more than Rs 10 lakh for 22 complainants in the twin-city over the last 100 days. According to the police, it is possible to help in cases of online fraud by reversing the transaction.

This is done by establishing contact with the merchant sites and their payment gateways to get the money returned. “However, this is only possible if we are approached within a few hours of the fraudulent transaction. Even a little delay can make recovery impossible as the cyber frauds, who are often based in other states, withdraw or spend the money on purchases,” said an officer.

Appealing to citizens to call the cybercrime cell on 1930 in case of online frauds, the MBVV police have also tagged a list of common methods including – fake customer care numbers on search engines, work from home offers, lottery prizes, calls for KYC updates, quick response (QR) code scanning, instant loans, online shopping and selling marketplaces and video calls on social media platforms. The police have appealed to people to be extremely cautious before entering into any type of financial transaction with strangers or on such dubious and unverified sites or applications.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 08:59 AM IST