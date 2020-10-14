Mira Bhayandar Crime Watch: Sex racket operating from spa busted; five including three Thai women rescued

In continuance with their crackdown on flesh trade activities in the twin-city, another high profile sex racket running under the garb of a 'massage center' was busted in Mira Road by the police on Tuesday evening.

Three people including the spa operator identified as Akshay Kumar Raina and his two female associates who worked as manager and cashier of the establishment were arrested and booked under the relevant sections of the IPC and Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA).

Acting on a tip-off about the prostitution activities under the guise of offering massage services, a team led by Senior Police Inspector Sandip Kadam and under the instructions of ACP Vilas Sanap, deputed a decoy customer to establish contact and strike a deal with the spa operator.

After confirming the authenticity of the information, the police team swooped down on Tanishq Spa located in the first floor of Poonam Square in the posh Beverly Park area of Mira Road. The trio was caught red-handed while accepting money for the rendezvous. The police team also managed to rescue five women including three women hailing from Thailand. The investigating team is examining the visa and passports of the foreign nationals.

Despite the threat of COVID-19, the wheels of the immoral trade continues to turn smoothly and with impunity in the form of shady establishments including Thai Spa’s, Ayurveda Massage Centers and Unisex Salons, which have mushroomed in every nook and cranny of the twin-city. Apart from a few genuine ones, most of these establishments have earned notoriety for their shady activities. In a similar action last week, the Kashimira police had raided a spa in Hub Town and arrested two people including a woman.