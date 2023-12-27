Mira-Bhayandar: Crime Branch Sleuths Arrest Trio For Uploading Teen Actress's Bold Audition On Porn Site

Trio held for uploading actor's bold image on Porn Site | Representative Image

Mira-Bhayandar: The crime branch unit (Zone III) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have arrested three people on alleged charges of luring an 18-year-old actress working as an extra in the film industry to give an audition for an upcoming movie having bold scenes, but later uploaded the videos on a porn site.

Claiming to be from a production house, the accused established contact with the girl by calling her on her WhatsApp number on October 29, and lured her under the pretext of giving her a role in their upcoming film for which the audition process was underway.

How the actress was lured into the trap

On November 1, the girl was accosted to a beachside hotel in Arnala where she met three people claiming to be director, cameraman and a female make-up artist of the production house.

Despite her reluctance, the trio managed to convince her to shoot intimate scenes with an assurance that the video tapes were only for the purpose of audition which would neither be displayed nor used anywhere else other than the selection process.

Video uploaded on porn site

Unaware about the malicious intentions, the girl complied. However, ten days later, she learnt that her video had been uploaded on some porn sites.

The terrified girl registered a complaint at the Arnala coastal police station against the accused on December 14.

Sensing the seriousness of the matter, the crime branch team was roped in to conduct investigations and nab the culprits at the earliest.

Identities of accused revealed

The team led by police inspector-Pramod Badhaakh arrested a duo identified as - Anujkumar Jaiprakash Jaiswal (30) who posed as the director and the 33-year-old female make-up artist on December 15. Two days later the cameraman - Surajkumar Ramakant Vishwakarma (25) who shot the video was arrested on the virtue of tip-offs provided by the informer network and supported by electronic surveillance. While Jaisawal is a resident of Virar, Vishwakarma stays in Badlapur.

Cops recover items worth ₹1.90 lakh from accused

The police team recovered mobile phones, laptop, gimbal, tripods and lighting equipment worth more than ₹1.90 lakh from their possession which were used for the pornography shooting.

An offence under sections 420 (cheating) and 501 (publishing defamatory matter) of the IPC and sections 66-E (violating privacy), 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) and 67-A (publishing or transmitting sexually explicit material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act, 2000 has been registered against the trio who have been remanded to police custody till December 27. Not ruling out the involvement of the accused in other similar crimes, the police are conducting a detailed probe into the matter.