Mumbai News: Man Rapes Second Wife With 2 Sons, Uploads Videos On Porn Site

Representative Image

Mumbai: A 40-year-old man and his two sons were arrested on Saturday afternoon for allegedly raping a 32-year-old woman, who is the second wife of the man and stepmother of his two sons. The police said that the victim was intoxicated and raped for over three months. Two videos from her ordeal were found on a porn site.

The woman divorced her first husband in 2010 and met the man in 2015. They got married the same year and lived in the Cheeta Camp area in Trombay. They have two children, now aged 8 and 10 years. As soon as the Covid-19 lockdown began, the man’s two sons from first wife, from whom he was separated after a domestic violence case, joined them. While the man works as a driver of a BMC-run garbage vehicle, his two sons (aged 20 and 22 years) work as temporary drivers.

Accused spiked woman's cold drink

With the man’s sons living with the family, squabbles began over issues related to property. On June 22 this year, the accused gave the woman a cold drink allegedly spiked with an intoxicant that made her lose consciousness. Subsequently, he made his sons drink alcohol and forced them to rape his wife, capturing the act on his mobile phone. The woman told the police that she didn’t know about the incident and came across some of the videos on his mobile phone.

On Friday 2am, she approached the police along with her brother and narrated the entire incident, subsequently registering an FIR against the trio.

Trio tried to flee

Sub-inspector Sharad Nanekar said the trio fled but they traced the mobile phone’s location in Sion Koliwada, where they were nabbed. On the main accused’s phone, the police found at least 700 porn videos, including that of his wife’s. On interrogation, he confessed to uploading two videos of his wife’s rape on the site.

Nanekar said the phone will be sent for forensic examination and used as evidence against the trio, along with other videos, in the chargesheet. The police have sent a letter to the BMC to inform them about the crime and to request their permanent suspension.

In the case registered against the trio, police have added sections including 376 (rape), 376 (n) (commits rape repeatedly on the same woman), 376 (d) (gang rape), and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), of the Indian Penal Code and 67 (a) (publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act) of the Information Technology Act.

