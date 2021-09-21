Mumbai: Police found 119 porn videos on businessman Raj Kundra's mobile, laptop and hardrive disk

During the investigation in a pornography case, police found 119 porn videos from businessman Raj Kundra's mobile, laptop, and a hard drive disk, ANI reported.

As per the information given by Mumbai Police Crime Branch, Kundra was planning to sell these videos for Rs 9 crores.

The Mumbai court on Monday granted bail to Raj Kundra in the pornography case on a surety of Rs 50,000.

The court has also granted bail to Kundra's associate Ryan Thorpe. He will also have to furnish a surety of Rs 50,000."We had submitted (before the court) that the charge sheet in the case has been filed and hence, we are filing for bail now; which the court has granted," informed Niranjan Mundargi, the advocate of Kundra.

Meanwhile, the Property Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch submitted a 1500-page supplementary charge sheet before Esplanade Court in connection with the pornography case against businessman Kundra.

As per information shared by Mumbai police on Thursday, the 1500-page charge sheet contains the statements of 43 witnesses including Shilpa.

The statements of actors Sherlyn Chopra, Sejal Shah, many models and employees of Kundra's company have been recorded in the charge sheet. The charge sheet also includes the names of two wanted accused persons in the case.

Kundra was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 10:23 AM IST