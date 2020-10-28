Mira Bhayandar: Cops seize gutkha worth Rs 49 lakh in Kashimira, 3 Held

In a prize catch for the newly created Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate, a huge consignment of banned gutkha products worth more than Rs.49 lakh was seized from a godown in Kashimira on Tuesday evening.

Based on a specific tip-off, a police team led by API Mahendra Bhamre and ASI Rajesh Pansare under the instructions of Senior Police Inspector- Sanjay Hazare swooped down on a godown located in Chena village in Kashimira and apprehended three people who were found to be unloading gunny bags stashed with tobacco laced guthka sachets from a container truck at around 4:30 pm on Tuesday.

In addition to this one pick-up van was also found to be carrying similar gunny bags. The market value of the seized consignment has been pegged at more than Rs. 49 lakh in the local market.