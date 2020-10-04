The Food and Drugs Administration seizes gutka worth Rs 1.70 cr in Thane

Thane: The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) team has seized gutka and pan masala worth Rs 1.70 crore in Thane. The officials have also seized 5 trucks used for transporting the banned substances. Following the raid by FDA officials, the drivers of these trucks were arrested by the police. A case has been registered at Kasarwadavli police station in Thane. Further investigation is on.

"Total five trucks with gutka, pan masala and tobacco were seized by the FDA team at Gaimukh area of Ghodbunder Road in Thane on Friday. These vehicles with the banned products were plying towards Mumbai supplying the same amid pandemic, violating the norms," said a senior official from Kasarwadavli police station.

"The drivers of all five trucks were taken into custody and seized gutka, pan masala and tobacco products worth Rs 1.70 crore in a drive carried out by the FDA team," added the official.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 328, 188, 272, 273, 34; National Disaster Act 51 (B) and the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

"The accused were produced in the court on Saturday and sent to the police custody till October 9," informed the police official.