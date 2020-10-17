Thane: Gutka worth Rs 1 cr, loaded in trucks, seized by FDA in Bhiwandi; drivers held

Thane: A team of Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) seized trucks loaded with of Gutka worth Rs 1 crore in Bhiwandi. The drivers of the trucks transporting gutka have been taken into custody.
According to the police official, two trucks loaded with Gutkha and Tobacco products was seized by the Bhiwandi police on Friday.
"The trucks loaded with over 300 sacks of gutka and paan was brought from Gujarat to Bhiwandi to store illegally at godowns. However, on Friday following the tip-off, a team of FDA raided the godowns located at Krishna compound in Bhiwandi," informed Bhiwandi police.
"374 sacks with Gutka, Paan and Tobacco products were seized by the FDA team from the godown. These products transported illegally from Gujarat was worth of total Rs 1 crore and 1.90 lakh. According to the police official, the above products were ordered by Firoz Abdul Khan from Govandi area of Mumbai," informed one of the officials from FDA, Thane region.
Following the drive, all the products and trucks were seized by the officials, while the drivers of both the trucks were taken into police custody for further investigation.
The police case in this matter has been registered at Narpoli police station of Bhiwandi under Sections 328, 188, 272, 273, 34 of National Disaster Act 51 (B) and the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
