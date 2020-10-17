Thane: Gutka worth Rs 1 cr, loaded in trucks, seized by FDA in Bhiwandi; drivers held

Thane: A team of Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) seized trucks loaded with of Gutka worth Rs 1 crore in Bhiwandi. The drivers of the trucks transporting gutka have been taken into custody.

According to the police official, two trucks loaded with Gutkha and Tobacco products was seized by the Bhiwandi police on Friday.

"The trucks loaded with over 300 sacks of gutka and paan was brought from Gujarat to Bhiwandi to store illegally at godowns. However, on Friday following the tip-off, a team of FDA raided the godowns located at Krishna compound in Bhiwandi," informed Bhiwandi police.