Mira Bhayandar: Cops return stolen valuables worth Rs. 13 lakh to their rightful owners

Mira Bhayandar: Cops return stolen valuables worth Rs. 13 lakh to their rightful owners

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 05:24 PM IST
article-image
Mira Bhayandar: Cops return stolen valuables worth Rs. 13 lakh to their rightful owners | FPJ
After returning stolen valuables worth Rs. 13 lakh to their rightful owners, last week, the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police repeated the same exercise on Diwali Day (Tuesday).

The Navghar police in Bhayandar returned stolen property worth Rs. 2.18 lakh including an auto-rickshaw, mobile phones and gold ornaments which were recovered after cracking two cases of theft and seven property missing cases in the presence of ACP Shashikant Bhosale and Senior Police Inspector Milind Desai.      

