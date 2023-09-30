Mira-Bhayandar: Cops Go The Extra Mile To Return Laptop Worth ₹1.5 Lakh To Woman Who Left It In Auto

The woman with her expensive laptop retrieved by the cops | FPJ

Mira-Bhayandar: Chances of getting back your valuables left behind in a taxi, auto or any other mode of public transport are grim nowadays, however the men-in-khaakhi attached to the Navghar police station went the extra mile to find and return her bag which she left behind in an auto-rickshaw on Sunday. The purse contained an expensive laptop, mobile phone worth more than ₹1.5 lakh and other important documents.

How the passenger lost her bag

According to the police the woman-Tanuja Tikhatri (45) hired an auto-rickshaw and alighted near her building in Golden Nest, but forgot to take her bag along and realized this only after the auto had left the scene. As most passengers normally would, she too had not noted down the registration number of the auto-rickshaw. After an unsuccessful attempt to find the vehicle in the vicinity, she informed the police.

Cops swung into action

Senior Police Inspector-Vijay Pawar immediately deputed a team to trace the auto-rickshaw. Apart from scanning closed circuit television (CCTV) camera’s and inquiring drivers operating on the said route, the team zeroed in on the auto-rickshaw and found the bag about which even the driver was apparently unaware.

Tanuja was joyfully surprised, when cops from the Navghar police station called her up saying that they had found her lost bag with the laptop and mobile intact. The bag was returned to the rightful owner who thanked the police for their quick response.