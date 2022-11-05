Mira-Bhayandar: Within hours, cops return lost purse with Rs 50,000 in cash left behind in auto

Rekha Raghavan was joyfully surprised, when cops from the Mira Road police station called her up saying that they had found her lost purse with the cash intact | FPJ

Mira-Bhayandar: Chances of getting back your valuables left behind in a taxi, auto or any other mode of public transport are grim nowadays; however, the men-in-khaki attached to the Mira Road police station went the extra mile to find and return a purse to a woman who had left it behind in an auto-rickshaw on Thursday.

The purse contained Rs 50,000 in cash, as well as important documents. According to the police, the woman, Rekha Raghavan, hired an auto-rickshaw from the Shivar Garden area and alighted near her building, but forgot to take her purse along and realised this only after the auto had left the scene.

As most passengers normally would, she too had not noted down the registration number of the auto-rickshaw. After an unsuccessful attempt to find the vehicle in the vicinity, she informed the police.

Senior Police Inspector Vijaysingh Bagal immediately deputed a team comprising personnel Prakash Pawar and Balaji Harne to trace the auto-rickshaw.

The team fanned the area and started inquiring with drivers operating on the said route, before zeroing it on to the auto-rickshaw and also finding the purse about which even the driver was apparently unaware.

Raghavan was joyfully surprised, when cops from the Mira Road police station called her up saying that they had found her lost purse with the cash intact. The purse was returned to the rightful owner, who thanked the police for their quick response.