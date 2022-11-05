e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira-Bhayandar: Within hours, cops return lost purse with Rs 50,000 in cash left behind in auto

Mira-Bhayandar: Within hours, cops return lost purse with Rs 50,000 in cash left behind in auto

The purse was returned to the rightful owner, who thanked the police for their quick response

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Saturday, November 05, 2022, 06:08 PM IST
article-image
Rekha Raghavan was joyfully surprised, when cops from the Mira Road police station called her up saying that they had found her lost purse with the cash intact | FPJ
Follow us on

Mira-Bhayandar: Chances of getting back your valuables left behind in a taxi, auto or any other mode of public transport are grim nowadays; however, the men-in-khaki attached to the Mira Road police station went the extra mile to find and return a purse to a woman who had left it behind in an auto-rickshaw on Thursday.

Read Also
Mira-Bhayandar: Woman loses Rs 63,000 while ordering beer online
article-image

The purse contained Rs 50,000 in cash, as well as important documents. According to the police, the woman, Rekha Raghavan, hired an auto-rickshaw from the Shivar Garden area and alighted near her building, but forgot to take her purse along and realised this only after the auto had left the scene.

As most passengers normally would, she too had not noted down the registration number of the auto-rickshaw. After an unsuccessful attempt to find the vehicle in the vicinity, she informed the police.

Senior Police Inspector Vijaysingh Bagal immediately deputed a team comprising personnel Prakash Pawar and Balaji Harne to trace the auto-rickshaw.

The team fanned the area and started inquiring with drivers operating on the said route, before zeroing it on to the auto-rickshaw and also finding the purse about which even the driver was apparently unaware.

Raghavan was joyfully surprised, when cops from the Mira Road police station called her up saying that they had found her lost purse with the cash intact. The purse was returned to the rightful owner, who thanked the police for their quick response.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mira-Bhayandar: Within hours, cops return lost purse with Rs 50,000 in cash left behind in auto

Mira-Bhayandar: Within hours, cops return lost purse with Rs 50,000 in cash left behind in auto

Mumbai updates: Major development in Cyrus Mistry death case! Kasa police files case against Anahita...

Mumbai updates: Major development in Cyrus Mistry death case! Kasa police files case against Anahita...

Mumbai: Accused arrested on charge of raping minor in Malad

Mumbai: Accused arrested on charge of raping minor in Malad

Major development in Cyrus Mistry death case! Kasa police in Mumbai files case against Anahita...

Major development in Cyrus Mistry death case! Kasa police in Mumbai files case against Anahita...

BJP to launch Jagar Mumbaicha from Thackeray’s home turf, to hold maiden rally at Bandra on Sunday

BJP to launch Jagar Mumbaicha from Thackeray’s home turf, to hold maiden rally at Bandra on Sunday