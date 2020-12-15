Mira Bhayandar: Cops arrest duo with MD drug worth Rs 35 lakh in Kashimira

In continuance with their crackdown against the notorious drug mafia, officials from the Crime Branch (Unit I) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate under the instructions of commissioner Sadanand Date, apprehended two big-time drug dealers from Kashimira on Monday evening.

The Crime Branch team, led by Police Inspector Jitendra Vankoti and API Pravin Swami rounded up two suspicious bikers from the Delta Garden area of Kashimira.

During the checking, the duo, identified as Nazir Maqsood Shaikh and Abdul Parvez Alam Shaikh, both residents of Golibar area in Santacruz, were found to be in possession of 350 grams of Mephedrone drug (also known as 'MD').

The duo was immediately taken into custody and booked under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

While the estimated value of the seized drug consignment is pegged at more than Rs 35 lakh, the police have also seized the bike, mobile phones and cash amounting Rs. 57,300 from their possession.

Further investigations were on to ascertain the source and destination of the contraband. The Mira-Bhayandar belt is considered be a safe hunting ground for a cartel of drug lords, who are wrecking the lives of scores of people, especially members from the younger generation, by turning them into addicts of ganja (cannabis), cocaine, heroin, and MD which is also known as the 'Meow Meow drug'.

However due to the recent crackdown by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the elevation of the rural police apparatus to the commissionerate status, major players indulged in drug trafficking have allegedly gone underground, sources said.