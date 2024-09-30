Mira-Bhayandar: CM Eknath Shinde Unveils Statue Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj And Inaugurates Key Projects Ahead Of Assembly Polls

CM Eknath Shinde Inaugurates a Slew of Projects in Bhayandar and Kashimira Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Elections | FPJ

Besides unveiling the equestrian statue of the highly revered Maratha warrior king-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj adjacent to the highway in Kashimira, chief minister-Eknath Shinde inaugurated a slew of projects in the twin-city, ahead of the assembly polls on Monday.

Shinde inaugurated the projects including- art gallery which is dedicated in memory of Maharashtra’s iconic leader and Shiv Sena founder-late Balasaheb Thackeray in the Indralok Area of Bhayandar (east), Nirupankar Dr. Appasaheb Dharmadhikari community hall in Bhayandar (east), musical fountains at Navghar Village and Jarimari Talao in Kashimira.

CM Eknath Shinde Inaugurates a Slew of Projects in Bhayandar and Kashimira Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Elections | FPJ

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue unveiled in Bhayandar, Kashimira | FPJ

CM Eknath Shinde addressing during the inauguration programme in Bhayandar | FPJ

CM Eknath Shinde along with political leader and officials laying foundation stones for various development projects | FPJ

CM Eknath Shinde along with political leader and officials laying foundation stones for various development projects | FPJ

This apart from laying foundation stones for various other development projects virtually in the presence of municipal commissioner-Sanjay Katkar, MP- Rajan Mhaske, legislators-Pratap Sarnaik, Geeta Jain and Ravindra Phatak. All the projects fall in the jurisdiction of the Ovala-Majiwada constituency which is represented by Sarnaik for three consecutive terms. “Strategically located between Mumbai and Thane, the twin-city is rapidly growing and the government is committed to ensure the pace of development continues with the same speed.” said Shinde while appreciating the efforts of the legislators and the civic administration for their committed efforts towards the all-round development of the twin-city.

The chief minister took the blessings of Shri Aniruddhacharya Ji Maharaj | FPJ

The chief minister took the blessings of Shri Aniruddhacharya Ji Mahara | FPJ

Before inaugurating the projects on the online platform, the chief minister took the blessings of Shri Aniruddhacharya Ji Maharaj, other spiritual gurus and office bearers of Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Nyas (Ayodhya) at the three-day long Bhagwat Satsang organised by Sarnaik.